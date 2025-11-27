Imran Khan rumours: Jail authorities issue statement

Pakistani authorities on Thursday sought to shut down a fresh wave of speculation over Imran Khan’s condition, insisting that the jailed former prime minister remains in “good health” and dismissing online rumours of his death as politically motivated and entirely baseless.

Khan is in "completely good health inside Adiala Jail", the jail authorities said, rejecting rumours on social media about his medical condition. "The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has been informed regarding Imran Khan’s health. All necessary care is being provided to the PTI chief," the Jail administration said in a statement issued in Lahore on Thursday.

The clarification from Adiala Jail officials followed a sharp spike in conjecture after the 73-year-old former cricket World Cup-winning captain's three sisters — Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan — publicly demanded an impartial investigation into what they described as a “brutal” police assault on them and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters outside the prison last week.

Their allegation, amplified in an already febrile political climate, provided fertile ground for a series of viral social media posts claiming that Khan had been killed in custody and that his body had been spirited away.

One such post, circulated by a handle styling itself as 'Afghanistan Times', asserted that Khan had died — a claim swiftly debunked by prison authorities, who said he was “fully healthy” and receiving appropriate medical care. Officials stressed that no untoward incident had taken place inside Adiala Jail and that Khan’s well-being was being “closely safeguarded”.