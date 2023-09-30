With Imran languishing in jail, PTI struggles to find a credible face

As former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is still languishing in jail, his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is surrounded by challenges in the absence of a chief.

The party's top leadership along with its hardcore supporters have seen a major clampdown against their leader and the entire PTI large since the military establishment and the state decided to not spare anyone involved in the May 9 riots and vandalism.

After Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court on May 9, PTI supporters and workers took to the streets in massive numbers.

The outburst of angry PTI supporters and leadershi, resulted in incidents of riots and vandalism, attacks on GHQ (General Headquarters) Rawalpindi, the Core Commander’s Residence in Lahore and other military installations in major cities.