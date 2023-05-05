Imran Khan to face indictment on May 10 in Toshakhana case

The judge announced to indict the accused, Khan and also summoned the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in person on the day of the indictment.



Earlier, the court had fixed February 7 to indict him but the process was deferred several times as Khan was not present and his lawyers also pressed to decide the issue of maintainability of the case.



The case is based on the ECP ruling of November 22 last year that decided to hold a trial of Khan and later sent a reference to the court that he had misled officials about the gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister.