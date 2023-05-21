Imran Khan vs 'Pakistan': Why the govt is batting on a treacherous pitch

With Pakistanis on a ride resembling the combination of a super-fast rollercoaster and a merry-go-round, one cannot resist asking how this cursed nation ended up here. It has faced massive problems since 1947, but the last year, given the nature and intensity of the many challenges that beset Pakistan, has been a dubious standout.

More bleakly, for the first time, no one seems to be in control during a period when stability is badly needed. Instead, there is chaos under the heavens. The iron fist that long imposed an unhealthy order is losing its grip and seems paralysed. A unipolar system has suddenly become a multipolar one, with many stakeholders pulling in different directions.

The main stakeholder, which is also a stick holder, is unable to wield the stick to impose order as it did earlier. The Army, Pakistan’s self-proclaimed umpire, has never been this weak since 1971, when it presided over the loss of a wing and lost control for five years. That loss had come suddenly, this one came slowly.