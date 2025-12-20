Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 17 years in Toshakhana corruption case

A Pakistani accountability court on Saturday delivered a crushing verdict against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, sentencing them to 17 years of imprisonment each in the high-profile Toshakhana 2 corruption case.

The ruling, announced by special court judge Shahrukh Arjumand inside Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala Jail, centres on allegations of fraud involving state gifts received by the former first couple from the Saudi government in 2021.

Under the judgment, Khan and Bushra were handed 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code for criminal breach of trust, along with an additional seven years under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court also imposed a fine of PKR 16.4 million on each of them.