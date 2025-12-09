Pak Punjab Assembly moves to ban Imran Khan, his party from politics
Bid to outlaw Khan underscores escalating tensions between civilian leaders and the military
Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly on Tuesday escalated the political offensive against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, passing a resolution demanding a complete political ban on him and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The motion — moved by PML-N lawmaker Tahir Pervaiz and adopted in the absence of PTI legislators — labelled Khan “a tool of the enemy state”, even as renewed concerns over his health in custody triggered a wave of public and political uproar.
The push for a ban comes at a moment when Khan’s condition in Adiala Jail has become a national flashpoint. Over the past few weeks, rumours of a serious health decline — and even his alleged death in custody — circulated widely, prompting repeated public appeals from his sisters, Aleema and Uzma Khan, who alleged that the former prime minister and World Cup-winning cricket captain was being denied adequate medical attention and kept in conditions designed to “break” him.
PTI leaders echoed these claims, warning that authorities would be “responsible for any harm” that befalls him. Jail officials have rejected the allegations, insisting that Khan’s health is “stable”, but the lack of independent verification has only fuelled further suspicion.
Against this backdrop, the Punjab Assembly’s resolution has deepened fears that Khan’s political marginalisation and his treatment in custody are part of a coordinated strategy. The resolution cited Pakistan’s national security establishment directly, stating that the institutions responsible for safeguarding the country — which have “successfully countered an enemy five times larger, such as India” — are essential to stability and must not be challenged.
It declared: “A ban should be imposed on the PTI and its founder leader, Imran Khan, for acting as a tool of the enemy state. Khan is making statements against Pakistan and spreading chaos and anarchy in the country.”
The Assembly further demanded “exemplary punishment” for any political or non-political figure accused of undermining state institutions.
The timing of the resolution is notable. Just days earlier, on 5 December, Lt Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director-general of ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations, the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan armed forces), accused Khan of systematically spreading anti-Army narratives.
The unusually blunt press conference marked one of the sharpest public interventions by the military in recent months, intensifying speculation about the depth of the rift between the former prime minister and Pakistan’s security establishment.
This confrontation is now shaping both Pakistan’s political landscape and the debate over Khan’s treatment in jail. PTI leaders argue that the renewed attacks on Khan coincide with reports about his failing health, alleging that the state is attempting to silence him permanently. The government and military, however, maintain that Khan continues to destabilise the country from behind bars, pointing to what they call his “irresponsible statements” and disruptive influence.
PTI condemned the Punjab Assembly’s motion as unconstitutional and “vindictive”, linking it to what the party claims is a long-running campaign to dismantle PTI’s organisational capacity. They argue that the move is designed both to delegitimise Khan ahead of any potential legal relief and to overshadow the urgent concerns about his health.
Khan’s sisters have been especially vocal, warning that he is being “kept in isolation”, denied regular medical tests, and subjected to “psychological pressure”. Their statements, widely circulated online, have intensified public scrutiny of the jail authorities and renewed calls for independent medical examination.
With PTI inputs
