Pak Punjab Assembly moves to ban Imran Khan, his party from politics

Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly on Tuesday escalated the political offensive against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, passing a resolution demanding a complete political ban on him and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The motion — moved by PML-N lawmaker Tahir Pervaiz and adopted in the absence of PTI legislators — labelled Khan “a tool of the enemy state”, even as renewed concerns over his health in custody triggered a wave of public and political uproar.

The push for a ban comes at a moment when Khan’s condition in Adiala Jail has become a national flashpoint. Over the past few weeks, rumours of a serious health decline — and even his alleged death in custody — circulated widely, prompting repeated public appeals from his sisters, Aleema and Uzma Khan, who alleged that the former prime minister and World Cup-winning cricket captain was being denied adequate medical attention and kept in conditions designed to “break” him.

PTI leaders echoed these claims, warning that authorities would be “responsible for any harm” that befalls him. Jail officials have rejected the allegations, insisting that Khan’s health is “stable”, but the lack of independent verification has only fuelled further suspicion.

Against this backdrop, the Punjab Assembly’s resolution has deepened fears that Khan’s political marginalisation and his treatment in custody are part of a coordinated strategy. The resolution cited Pakistan’s national security establishment directly, stating that the institutions responsible for safeguarding the country — which have “successfully countered an enemy five times larger, such as India” — are essential to stability and must not be challenged.