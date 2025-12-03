Imran Khan in good health but enduring ‘mental torture’ in solitary, says sister
Dr Uzma Khan told reporters that Khan had expressed anger over his isolation, saying he is confined to his cell for most of the day and allowed only brief periods outside
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan is reportedly in “perfectly fine” health, but is being subjected to “mental torture” while held in solitary confinement at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, his sister Dr Uzma Khan said on Tuesday. She met the 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician amid growing rumours about his wellbeing.
Speaking after the visit, Dr Uzma Khan told reporters that Khan had expressed anger over his isolation, saying he is confined to his cell for most of the day and allowed only brief periods outside. He also claimed he was being prevented from communicating with anyone.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) confirmed that Khan had been placed in solitary confinement, describing his treatment as mental torture. Jail authorities, however, stated that the former prime minister is in “good health.”
Khan has been in prison since August 2023 in connection with multiple cases. Reports indicate that for more than a month, his family had been denied permission to meet him. Dr Uzma Khan’s meeting was allowed after a large gathering of PTI supporters outside the jail.
In response to the demonstrations, the Punjab government deployed the entire Rawalpindi police force along Adiala Road and imposed Section 144, banning gatherings of four or more people, across Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Authorities sealed an eight-kilometre stretch near the jail, closed schools and colleges, and required residents to show identification to move through the area.
A group of lawyers also staged a protest outside the Islamabad High Court against Khan’s solitary confinement. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said law enforcement would enforce Section 144 “without any discrimination” in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Khan’s family has been vocal about their concerns. His son Kasim Khan demanded proof that his father is alive, posting on social media: “We demand proof of (Imran Khan)’s life.” PTI has warned of nationwide protests should the authorities continue to restrict family visits.
Dr Uzma Khan also issued a stern warning, stating that if anything happens to Imran Khan, those responsible and their families “will not be spared” by Pakistanis both within the country and abroad.
The situation highlights mounting tensions between Khan’s supporters and the government, raising concerns over his treatment while in custody and the potential for further unrest.
With PTI Inputs
