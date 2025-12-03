Imran Khan in good health but enduring ‘mental torture’ in solitary, says sister

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan is reportedly in “perfectly fine” health, but is being subjected to “mental torture” while held in solitary confinement at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, his sister Dr Uzma Khan said on Tuesday. She met the 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician amid growing rumours about his wellbeing.

Speaking after the visit, Dr Uzma Khan told reporters that Khan had expressed anger over his isolation, saying he is confined to his cell for most of the day and allowed only brief periods outside. He also claimed he was being prevented from communicating with anyone.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) confirmed that Khan had been placed in solitary confinement, describing his treatment as mental torture. Jail authorities, however, stated that the former prime minister is in “good health.”

Khan has been in prison since August 2023 in connection with multiple cases. Reports indicate that for more than a month, his family had been denied permission to meet him. Dr Uzma Khan’s meeting was allowed after a large gathering of PTI supporters outside the jail.