Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Imran Khan’s ex-wife and film producer Jemima Goldsmith has expressed her happiness on the release of the former Pakistan prime minister from the custody of the country's anti-corruption watchdog, winning the hearts of many Pakistanis.

Jemima's pro-Imran tweet has also led to some Pakistanis even questioning Khan's decision to divorce her, reported The Express Tribune newspaper.

Although Jemima had not spoken about the initial arrest, her pro-Imran tweet, after the Supreme Court declared the manner of his arrest illegal, is now doing the rounds as Pakistanis have always "rooted for" the 49-year-old UK-based producer, the report said.

Jemima tweeted, "Finally sense has prevailed," attaching a screenshot of the news of Khan's release.