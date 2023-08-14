In a historic win, Sikh graduates US Marine boot camp with articles of faith

A Sikh army recruit, who fought a two-year-long legal battle to keep his articles of faith, has graduated from the US Marine Corps recruit training with his turban, beard and unshorn hair, paving way for religious freedom in the American military.

Jaskirat Singh, who was shipped off for boot camp in May, graduated on August 11 after three months of hard training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

“I am honored to serve my country in the Marine Corps, and proud that I was able to do so while respecting my Sikh faith,” Jaskirat was cited as saying in a Sikh Coalition release.

“I hope that my graduation sends a clear message to other young Sikhs who are considering military service: Your faith does not have to be a barrier to any career,” he said.