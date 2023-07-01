In Photos: The business of LGTBQIA+ Pride in June

'Rainbow Washing' is the practice of using rainbow-themed symbolism in branding, advertising, merchandising or social media, ostensibly to support the community in June, without any veritable support for the community beyond the superficialities.

These campaigns remain limited to the 30 days of June and brands accumulating huge profits from said campaigns. As soon as June ends, corporates entirely dial back on the explosion of Pride branding.

According to a Forbes report, in 2019, LGBTQIA+ adults held a combined buying power of $3.7 trillion. What a BBC report describes as the ‘Pink Pound’, this profit is solely banked on a queer-affirmative advertisement, the product is bought by 90 per cent of the queer people that come across the ad. The 'business of Pride' is therefore lucrative for brands, who most often do not provide any tangible support to the community itself.