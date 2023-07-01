World

In Photos: The business of LGTBQIA+ Pride in June

54 years since the Stonewall riots, Pride Month has entered the corporate pipeline. Brands amass huge profits from Pride-specific marketing and advertisement every June

'Rainbow Washing' is the practice of using rainbow-themed symbolism in branding, advertising, merchandising or social media, ostensibly to support the community in June, without any veritable support for the community beyond the superficialities.

These campaigns remain limited to the 30 days of June and brands accumulating huge profits from said campaigns. As soon as June ends, corporates entirely dial back on the explosion of Pride branding.

According to a Forbes report, in 2019, LGBTQIA+ adults held a combined buying power of $3.7 trillion. What a BBC report describes as the ‘Pink Pound’, this profit is solely banked on a queer-affirmative advertisement, the product is bought by 90 per cent of the queer people that come across the ad. The 'business of Pride' is therefore lucrative for brands, who most often do not provide any tangible support to the community itself.

Pride rainbow banner displayed in an Ikea store in the downtown district in June, 2023. Ikea is known for including gender diversity and inclusion in its corporate policies. Notably, the furniture giants' has had several profitable pride-themed launches such as the 2021 'Love Seats' which were massively popular at the time.
A 'Pride Month' Coco Cola can with the rainbow and 'Love' on it. The company, massively criticised for its contribution to plastic pollution, 'greenwashing', and unfair labour practices, launches pride-themed campaigns annually in June.
A person walks past a Starbucks store displaying a rainbow flag on June 22, 2020 in New York City. Starbucks has been at the centre of criticism since the beginning of June, 2023, for allegedly banning pride decorations.
People picket in front of a Starbucks store in the Greektown neighborhood on June 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The event, organized by the Starbucks Workers Union, was one of many pickets held nationwide after the coffee giant and the union clashed over claims that the company banned Pride month decorations.
Disney store windows seen decorated with rainbow colors at the Oxford Circus in London in June, 2021. As per research conducted by Data For Progress, Disney is one of the top donaters to anti-queer politicians and organisations in the United States.
A rainbow shirt is displayed in a Pride Month merchandise display at a Target store on May 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Target has pulled some of its Pride Month merchandise from stores or have moved the seasonal displays to lesser seen areas of their stores to avoid conservative backlash that has threatened workers’ safety.
Amazon (USA) representatives pose for a photo during the Tokyo Rainbow Parade 2023. Japan is the only member of the G7 countries where same sex marriage is not legal. As per Data For Progress research, Amazon is a top donater to powerful politicians who are openly anti-queer
A view of Allianz Arena as it is lit up in Pride colours during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Germany and England at Allianz Arena on June 7, 2022 in Munich, Germany.
Drag queens stand beside a Melbourne rainbow sign on Pride Day during day 12 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.
People walk past a Michael Kors decorated with rainbow colors on its windows at the Oxford Circus in London in June, 2021.
The logo of Shell PLC and a rainbow motif on an oil storage silo at the company's Pernis refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The company has repeatedly been accused of 'greenwashing' and misleading investors by classifying its investments in natural gas as spending on renewable energy. It's corporate policy on the queer community and whether it makes any tangible contribution is unknown.
Pride Month branded packaging for Oreo Cookies, Walgreens, Queens, New York. Oreo has been criticised for exploiting Pride for profit in the past. As per a Washington Post report, Oreo's 'allyship' ads "are a tactic that come with a big payoff".
The company flags along with the pride flag at the headquarters of UFA GmbH in Dianastrasse in Babelsberg in June, 2022. The subsidiary of the Bertelsmann media group is considered one of the largest German companies in the field of TV production.
