Whose pride is it? Rainbow washing and corporate exploitation of LGBTQIA+ Pride

While companies attempt to sell themselves as “inclusive and progressive”, ground reality belies the tall talk. Tanmay Sen (name changed for safety), staff at beauty-giant Sephora, historically known to be ‘inclusive’ and actively promotes LGBTQIA+ faces with their products, reveals the company’s inaction for their protection. “I am regularly humiliated by customers, and seen as ‘different’, they don’t take me seriously and move over to the straight-passing staff. When I take it up with management, there is no response and instead, they have repeatedly asked me to ‘act normal’ in front of customers.” Sephora is also known to have neglected targeted hate toward the pro-queer founder of Huda Beauty while the ‘Pride Makeup 2023’ collection was advertised.

Akin to Sen, inclusion at workplaces that boast inclusivity remains an impossible dream for the community. According to a study conducted by the Human Rights Commission in 2018, 96 per cent of trans persons are denied jobs and 92 per cent are denied participation in any economic activity. Only 48 per cent of companies globally provide a standalone global policy with specific reference to the queer community.

More recently, a 2022 study conducted by HR consulting firm Randstad India revealed that 53 per cent of Indian companies do not employ people from the LGBTQIA+ community — it further revealed that only 9.5 per cent of the surveyed organisations have made extremely significant efforts to be LGBTQ+ inclusive.

“Institutions in positions of power remain complicit in not doing the hard work of changing social attitude or doing the work of acceptance. The allyship comes with conditions attached. A pride flag on your bag does not get us a seat in a college or a desk at an office or dignity in public,” says Das. “It is a vicious cycle of using us for their own vested interests but ultimately continuing to discriminate against us in the public forum,” concurs Bandyopadhyay.