India absent at voting on UNGA resolution on 'better world through sports'

Two days after the Cricket World Cup final, India has absented itself from voting on a General Assembly resolution on sports promoting "understanding among peoples and nations".

Being absent during the voting on Tuesday does not amount to a formal abstention as it is not put on record.

The resolution, "Building a Peaceful and Better World through Sport and the Olympic Ideal", was adopted with 118 votes while only Russia and Syria formally abstained.

India's UN Mission did not respond to an IANS query about the absence.

The Assembly session was sparsely attended and 73 countries had stayed away.

The resolution said, "Sports can contribute to an atmosphere of tolerance and understanding among peoples and nations."

Sponsored by France, it tied the resolution to the Paris Olympics next year and called for an international truce for the event in a tradition going back to 776 BCE when the ancient Greeks stopped fighting during the games.

The truce is "to ensure the safe passage, access and participation of athletes, officials and all other accredited persons" attending the "Olympics and the Paralympic Games," the resolution said.

It also called for ensuring the safety of the Games.

"Sports can play to prevent and counter-terrorism and violent extremism" and build "resilience against radicalisation to violence and terror recruitment," it added.