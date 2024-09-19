India abstains from UN resolution to end Israel's occupation of Palestine

India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that demanded Israel end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory within 12 months, with Delhi underlining that it is a strong advocate of "dialogue and diplomacy" and efforts should be made towards "building bridges", "not furthering divides".

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution on Wednesday, 18 September, with 124 nations voting in favour, 14 against and 43 abstentions, including that by India.

The resolution was titled ‘Advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and from the illegality of Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory’.

Those abstaining included Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Nepal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Nations voting against the resolution included Israel and the US.

Delivering the explanation of vote on the resolution, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish underlined India's abiding commitment to achieving a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue and reiterated that only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides will lead to enduring peace.

“India has abstained from today's vote. We have been strong advocates of dialogue and diplomacy. We believe that there is no other way to resolve conflicts,” he said.

Underlining that there are no winners in conflicts, Harish said the cost of conflict is human lives and destruction.

“A joint effort should be directed towards bringing the two sides closer, not drive them further apart. We should strive towards building bridges, not furthering the divides,” he said.