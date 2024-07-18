India advises citizens in Bangladesh to minimize movement amid violent protests

India on Thursday, 18 July advised its citizens residing in Bangladesh to avoid travel and minimise their movement after ongoing protests demanding reforms in the quota system in government jobs turned violent and left at least six people dead across the country.

The violence prompted the government to close all public and private universities alongside schools and colleges across Bangladesh for an indefinite period on late Tuesday asking residential students to leave dormitories.

"In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises," the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

The mission also provided multiple 24-hour Emergency numbers for any assistance.

There were approximately 7,000 Indians in Bangladesh, according to the high commission's website.

The clashes erupted on Monday, 15 July as activists of ruling Awami League’s student front confronted the protestors who insist the existing quota system was largely debarring the enrolment of meritorious students in government services. Demonstrators accused the ruling party’s student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League of attacking their “peaceful protests” with backing from police.