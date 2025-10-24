India at the UN praises POTUS Donald Trump for Gaza deal

In a resonant address at the United Nations Security Council, India on Thursday, 23 October, hailed the recently signed Gaza Peace Agreement as a “landmark step” toward lasting stability in the Middle East, reaffirming that the two-state solution remains the only pragmatic path to enduring peace between Israel and Palestine.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, speaking at the Council’s quarterly open debate on the Middle East, called for unity and restraint among all stakeholders, stressing that “deprivation and indignity cannot be part of daily life; civilians must not die due to conflict.”

“It is India’s earnest desire to realise the vision of a stable and peaceful Middle East,” Harish said, underscoring New Delhi’s readiness to support diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to secure peace.

Harish lauded the United States, “especially President Donald Trump”, for his instrumental role in forging the peace accord, and extended praise to Egypt and Qatar for their mediation efforts during the negotiations.