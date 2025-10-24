India at the UN praises POTUS Donald Trump for Gaza deal
Envoy Parvathaneni Harish also highlighted India’s engagement with other unrest-ridden areas, including Syria, Lebanon and Yemen
In a resonant address at the United Nations Security Council, India on Thursday, 23 October, hailed the recently signed Gaza Peace Agreement as a “landmark step” toward lasting stability in the Middle East, reaffirming that the two-state solution remains the only pragmatic path to enduring peace between Israel and Palestine.
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, speaking at the Council’s quarterly open debate on the Middle East, called for unity and restraint among all stakeholders, stressing that “deprivation and indignity cannot be part of daily life; civilians must not die due to conflict.”
“It is India’s earnest desire to realise the vision of a stable and peaceful Middle East,” Harish said, underscoring New Delhi’s readiness to support diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to secure peace.
Harish lauded the United States, “especially President Donald Trump”, for his instrumental role in forging the peace accord, and extended praise to Egypt and Qatar for their mediation efforts during the negotiations.
The ambassador expressed optimism that the “positive diplomatic momentum” generated by the recent peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh could pave the way for long-term reconciliation and stability.
Reiterating India’s unwavering position, Harish said, “The two-state solution is the only pragmatic path. Now is the time for all parties to support ongoing peace efforts rather than derail them.”
He warned against unilateral actions by any side and urged all parties to fulfil their obligations under the peace framework. India, he reaffirmed, has always stood for a sovereign, independent, and viable Palestine, coexisting peacefully alongside Israel within secure and recognised borders.
Harish described the new Gaza peace deal as “an enabler and a catalyst” for rebuilding trust and addressing humanitarian needs. He noted that the short-term diplomatic gains must evolve into “long-term political commitments and practical action on the ground.”
India’s envoy also spotlighted New Delhi’s humanitarian outreach, noting that India has contributed over USD 170 million in support to Palestine, including USD 40 million in ongoing projects and 135 metric tons of medicines and relief supplies over the past two years.
“The Palestinian people cannot rebuild their lives without international support. Economic frameworks that foster investment and employment are essential,” he added.
Harish further drew attention to the broader regional landscape, voicing India’s consistent commitment to peace and stability in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.
On Syria, he reaffirmed support for a “Syrian-led, Syrian-owned political process” and paid tribute to Brigadier General Amitabh Jha, who was killed in December 2024 while serving as Acting Force Commander of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). India, he noted, remains the third-largest troop contributor to UNDOF.
In Lebanon, where India is the second-largest contributor to UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), Harish stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of peacekeepers and expressed hope that the Lebanese Armed Forces would assume full control once UNIFIL’s sunset clause takes effect in 2026.
Turning to Yemen, he called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities” to enable the flow of humanitarian aid, asserting that such assistance “must be above politics.”
Concluding his address, Harish reflected India’s enduring faith in diplomacy, saying: “Peace and calm on the Palestinian front have implications for the wider region. Talks must continue — and there must be abiding faith in the efficacy of dialogue and diplomacy.”
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines