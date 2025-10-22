Israel not a US protectorate, Netanyahu asserts ahead of Gaza ceasefire talks

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday reasserted that Israel is in charge of its own security and not a protectorate of the United States. The declaration came as Netanyahu prepared to discuss progress on Gaza’s fragile ceasefire agreement with US vice-president J.D. Vance.

“We are not a protectorate of the United States. Israel is the one that will decide on its security,” Netanyahu said, presumably to reassure his supporters that an envisioned international security force in Gaza would not limit Israel’s ability to continue striking deterrent threats in Gaza.

Expressing his views, Vance recognised the challenges ahead in achieving peace, stating, "We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas but rebuild Gaza to make life better for the people in Gaza, but also to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to our friends in Israel. That's not easy."

He expressed cautious optimism about ongoing efforts during meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, accompanied by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Uncertainty surrounds the deployment of an international security force in Gaza and governance arrangements post-ceasefire. Countries including Turkiye, Indonesia, and Britain are mentioned as contributors to peacekeeping or monitoring personnel.