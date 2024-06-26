India criticises Pakistan for "baseless & deceitful narratives" on Kashmir at UNGA

India has slammed Pakistan for its “baseless and deceitful narratives” as Islamabad’s envoy made references to Kashmir in the UN General Assembly.

“Earlier in the day, one delegation misused this forum to spread baseless and deceitful narratives, which is not a surprise," Minister in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur said on Tuesday, 24 June.

"I will not dignify these remarks with any response, just to save the valuable time of this august body,” he said.

Mathur was delivering India's statement at the UN General Assembly debate on the Annual Report of the UN Security Council.