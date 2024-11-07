India deems Sheikh Hasina ‘former PM’, not ‘PM-in-exile’

The statement, signed by Awami League office secretary Biplab Barua read, 'The President of the Bangladesh Awami League, (Prime Minister) Sheikh Hasina, has congratulated Donald J. Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America.'

Sheikh Hasina, believed to be in exile in India, is reported to have hailed the victory of Donals Trump in a letter to the president-elect, in which she recalled fondly her meetings with Trump when he was president in his first term.

Bangladesh’s interim government, under the leadership of Prof Muhammad Yunus, has also extended its congratulations to Donald Trump on his election as the new president of the United States, expressing optimism for strengthened bilateral ties and future cooperation.

However, in 2016, Yunus had said that Trump’s victory shattered him so much that he could barely speak or move around. He called the victory “a solar eclipse” and dubbed Trump’s first term “black days”.

Following Trump’s victory on Tuesday, 5 November, however, Yunus wrote him a letter to say that his second victory “reflects that your leadership and vision have resonated with the people of the United States of America”.