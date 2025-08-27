India expresses ‘deep regret’ over killing of journalists in Gaza

India on Wednesday, 27 August, expressed “deep regret” over the killing of journalists in Gaza’s Khan Younis, reiterating its longstanding condemnation of civilian casualties in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

An Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed at least 20 people, including five journalists from international media organisations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the incident as “shocking and deeply regrettable” and noted that Israeli authorities had launched an investigation.