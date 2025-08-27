India expresses ‘deep regret’ over killing of journalists in Gaza
Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed at least 20 people, including five journalists from international media organisations
India on Wednesday, 27 August, expressed “deep regret” over the killing of journalists in Gaza’s Khan Younis, reiterating its longstanding condemnation of civilian casualties in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
An Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed at least 20 people, including five journalists from international media organisations.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the incident as “shocking and deeply regrettable” and noted that Israeli authorities had launched an investigation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the strike a “tragic mishap” and emphasized that Israel’s military action targets Hamas terrorists. “Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians,” he said, adding that a “thorough investigation” is underway.
US President Donald Trump, while expressing concern, said he had not yet received full details but stressed the importance of ending the conflict in Gaza, where Hamas continues to hold hostages.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed carrying out the strike near Nasser Hospital and assured that journalists are not specifically targeted. “The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals,” the military said.
Earlier this month, Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif was also killed in an Israeli strike, with the IDF claiming evidence of his affiliation with Hamas.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines