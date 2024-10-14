India labels Canada's latest allegations as 'preposterous imputations'

India on Monday strongly criticised the Canadian government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asserting once again that it has "consciously provided" space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada, and calling fresh allegations against Indian officials "preposterous imputations".

"We have received a diplomatic communication from Canada yesterday suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are 'persons of interest' in a matter related to an investigation in that country.

"The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around vote bank politics," read a strongly-worded statement issued by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Monday afternoon.

"Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian Government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side. This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains," it added.