India, Maldives to discuss 'workable solutions' for continued use of Indian military platforms in Maldives

India and the Maldives on Saturday 18 November agreed to discuss "workable solutions" to continue the use of Indian military platforms by the island nation as they serve the interests of Maldivian people, official sources said after a meeting between Union minister Kiren Rijiju and new Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu in Male.

Rijiju called on Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, at his office, a day after attending the Maldivian leader's inauguration ceremony.

A statement released by the Maldivian president's office said Muizzu "formally requested the government of India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives" in the meeting.

Muizzu has maintained that he will keep his election promise of evicting Indian military personnel from his country.

"The President noted that at the presidential election held in September, the Maldivian people had given him a strong mandate to make the request to India and expressed the hope that India will honour the democratic will of the people of the Maldives," it added.

Indian government sources said Muizzu brought up the issue of Indian military personnel present in the Maldives for operating aircraft for medical evacuation and to counter drug trafficking.

The president acknowledged the contribution of the Indian helicopters and aircraft for medical evacuation of Maldivian citizens, they said.