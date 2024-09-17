India raises vandalism of Swaminarayan Temple in New York with US

The Indian Consulate in New York has condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, saying it has raised the matter with the US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against perpetrators of the "heinous act".

"The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable," the Indian Consulate said on Monday, 16 September, in a post on X.

It added that the Consulate "is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with the US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act".

Melville is located in Suffolk County on Long Island and is about 28 km from the 16000-seater Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega community event on 22 September.

According to footage shared online, expletives have been sprayed on the road and the signage outside the temple. The temple is expected to hold a prayer meeting later on Monday noon following the incident.

The Hindu American Foundation said on Monday in a post on X that the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security "must investigate" the attack on the temple "after recent threats to Hindu institutions as a large Indian community gathering is planned in nearby Nassau County this weekend".