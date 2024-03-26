New York appeals court slashes Trump's civil fraud bond to $175M

An appeals court in New York has cut the bond in US former President Donald Trump's business fraud case by more than half and granted a ten-day period for coming up with the smaller bond.

Trump, his two sons, one business associate and business organizations need to fulfil a bond of $175 million within ten days rather than paying a total of $464.576 million, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a ruling by an appellate panel under the New York Supreme Court.

The latest ruling is seen as a win for Trump and his assets probably will avoid being seized by New York Attorney General Letitia James, the plaintiff in Trump's business fraud case.

Trump said on Monday, 25 March that he respected the decision, and cash or a bond would be put up very quickly.

Earlier, Trump's lawyers told the appeals court that it was impossible to post the bond in full and proposed a bond of $100 million instead.