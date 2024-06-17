Ukraine peace summit: India refuses consensus, urges bilateral proposals

When asked about India’s abstention, Swiss ambassador to India Ralf Heckner said that, despite the decision, “it was good that India was present” at a conference where the number of countries represented “half of the world”, while a “quarter of the world” was represented by their respective heads of state or government.

In a statement, the MEA said India had attended this summit, along with previous meetings at the NSA level in Jeddah in August 2023 and deputy NSA level in Davos in January 2023, in line with its desire to “facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy”.

“Such a resolution requires a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict [Russia and Ukraine],” the statement added.

India’s decision to attend but distance itself from the joint statement is also in line with the government’s consistent policy of abstention from all resolutions at the UN Security Council, UN General Assembly, International Atomic Energy Agency and Human Rights Council thus far that are critical of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Organisers had said the invitation to India, as well as leading countries of the Global South or BICS (referring to Brazil-India-China-South Africa or BRICS-minus-Russia) was especially important to bring about a global consensus and include their concerns on food and energy security.

In a visit to India last month to press the point, Swiss foreign secretary Alexandre Fasel had said India and fellow BICS countries could act as “go-betweens that have the trust of either side”, referring to Russia on one hand and the Western countries supporting Ukraine on the other.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had originally been invited to the Summit — which a number of world leaders attended, though not (for instance) US president Biden, who sent vice-president Kamala Harris, in his stead — but he had declined the invitation.

On the sidelines of the G-7 outreach summit in Italy on Friday, 14 June, though, Modi had met Ukraine premier Zelenskyy, promising support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.