India issues advisory for citizens in Canada, asks them to contact high commission

The ministry of external affairs issued an advisory on Wednesday for Indian nationals and students in Canada, instructing them to exercise utmost caution. This comes amidst strained ties between Canada and India over the murder of a reported Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

The MEA communiqué states, “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.”