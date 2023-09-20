British Sikh MPs express concerns over Canada allegations against India

British Sikh members of Parliament Preet Kaur Gill and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi have reacted to “concerning" reports emanating from Canada, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in the country.

The Opposition Labour MPs, who represent heavily Sikh constituencies in England, took to social media on Tuesday, 19 September, to claim they had been contacted by their constituents about allegations by Trudeau in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force.

They said they are raising their concerns directly with the government ministers.

“PM Trudeau's statement on Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder is deeply concerning,” tweeted Gill, who is the MP for Birmingham Edgbaston in the West Midlands region of England.