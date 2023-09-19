US voices "deep concern" over Trudeau's claims against India

The US has expressed "deep concern" over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of "potential link between Indian government agents and murder of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar".

According to a report in ABC NEWS, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson in a statement said, "We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau earlier today."

"We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada's investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice," the statement said.

The startling accusation was followed by the Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly, who informed that they had expelled a top Indian diplomat over the incident.