US expert slams Trudeau's allegations against India as "shameless and cynical"

A US expert has termed Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's claim of a "potential link" between Indian government agents and the killing of a Khalistani leader as a "shameless and cynical action" and urged the United States to not be any part of the controversy.

Participating in a panel discussion at the Hudson Institute think-tank, Michael Rubin, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, claimed that Trudeau is playing into the hands of people who are looking at the Khalistani movement to boost their egos and profits.

Canada and India have expelled a senior diplomat each after Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of prominent Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in Surrey in June, claims strongly rejected by India as "absurd" and "motivated".