India sends humanitarian aid to Palestine
Indian Air Force flight carrying more than six tonne of medical aid and more than 30 tonne of disaster relief material departs for Egypt
India has sent humanitarian aid to war-torn Palestine, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Sunday in a post on X. An Indian Air Force flight carrying more than six tonne of medical aid and more than 30 tonne of disaster relief material has departed for Egypt, he said.
"India sends humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine! An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt," Bagchi added.
"The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets, among other necessary items," he said.
The Palestine-Israel conflict has been going on for the past two weeks, in which thousands of people have been killed, with Gaza bearing the major brunt of the conflict.
More than 500 people were killed last week when a hospital was shelled in Gaza.
