India slams stalled UN Security Council reform as ‘theatre of the absurd’

India has sharply criticised the prolonged and unproductive efforts to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), describing the process as a “theatre of the absurd” and urging member states to adopt a negotiating text to break the deadlock.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Yojna Patel, said the 17-year-old Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) process had trapped countries in an “endless cycle” of repetitive statements with no tangible progress.

“In the 17 years since the IGN format was initiated, it has been reduced to a theatre of the absurd,” Patel said, adding that member states remained “locked in discussions that lead nowhere”. She stressed that credibility could only be restored by moving to text-based negotiations backed by clear milestones and timelines.

Patel called for “introspection and soul-searching” on why the reform process had remained stalled for nearly two decades. Drawing a parallel with Greek mythology, she questioned whether the UN was condemned to “a Sisyphean cycle for eternity” unless genuine political will emerged.

Her remarks come as the IGN enters a new phase under recently appointed co-chairs Tareq M. A. M. AlBanai of Kuwait and Lise Gregoire-van Haaren of the Netherlands, tasked with steering negotiations during the current session. India expressed hope that the duo would help shift discussions towards concrete outcomes.

A key hurdle, Patel noted, is a small bloc known as the United for Consensus (UfC), led by Italy and including Pakistan, which has consistently opposed the expansion of permanent membership. She accused the group of using procedural tactics to prevent the adoption of a negotiating text, effectively turning “consensus into a veto by another name”.