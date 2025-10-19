The BJP’s (non-existent) path to the UN Security Council

What would India say to convince all five permanent members and two-thirds of the General Assembly that we should be given more power? What was the pathway to becoming more popular with the world? No mention of those.

Other than the idea that India was entitled to more than it had and that the world should therefore give it to us, there appears to be no direct and specific aim to this aspect of the BJP’s foreign policy.

Let us suppose we get this seat, then. What would we do with it that we cannot do today? No clarity on that either.

On Gaza and Ukraine, for instance — the two most pressing global issues of our time — India’s contribution has been… to abstain from crucial votes in the UN. Having or not having the veto would have made no difference when one has nothing to say to the world!