India tops global remittances list with $125 bn inflow: World Bank report

The inward remittances to India in 2023 increased by 12.3 per cent to $125 billion from 111.22 billion in 2022, according to the latest data released by the World Bank.

India's inward remittances now account for 3.4 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The World Bank’s "Migration and Development Brief", released on Monday, 18 December, states that India continues to be the highest recipient of remittances globally, followed by Mexico ($67 billion) and China ($50 billion). India currently accounts for 66 per cent of all remittances to South Asia, higher than 63 per cent in 2022.

According to the data, the growth rate of remittances was highest in Latin America and the Caribbean (8 per cent), followed by South Asia (7.2 per cent) and East Asia and the Pacific (3 per cent).

The main factor behind rising remittances to India was declining inflation and strong labour markets in high-income source countries, which boosted remittances from skilled Indians in the US, UK and Singapore.

These three countries account for as much as 36 per cent of total remittance flows to India.