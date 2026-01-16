India, US and UK urge citizens in Israel to stay alert amid security concerns
Embassies advise vigilance and caution against non-essential travel as regional tensions rise
India, the United States and the United Kingdom have issued fresh advisories for their nationals in Israel, urging heightened vigilance and warning against unnecessary travel amid an uncertain security situation in the region.
In an advisory issued on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Israel asked Indian nationals currently in the country to remain alert and strictly follow safety instructions issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. The mission also advised citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel until the situation stabilises.
The advisory, shared on the embassy’s official website and social media platforms, said Indian nationals facing emergencies could reach the embassy through its 24-hour helpline. The mission has been actively updating its database of Indian citizens in Israel and encouraging registration, a process that has intensified in recent years.
Indian diplomatic sources said outreach efforts were significantly expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic and following the outbreak of the war, as the Indian community in Israel grew to more than 40,000 people.
A day earlier, the US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert for American citizens, citing ongoing regional tensions. It advised them to reassess travel plans in anticipation of possible disruptions and to take decisions keeping in mind the safety of their families.
The UK foreign office also updated its travel guidance, cautioning British citizens to avoid travelling to Israel except for essential reasons. The advisory warned of a heightened risk of regional escalation, which could result in travel disruptions and other unforeseen consequences.
The coordinated advisories reflect growing international concern over the evolving security environment and the potential impact on civilian movement and safety in the region.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines