India, US and UK urge citizens in Israel to stay alert amid security concerns

India, the United States and the United Kingdom have issued fresh advisories for their nationals in Israel, urging heightened vigilance and warning against unnecessary travel amid an uncertain security situation in the region.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Israel asked Indian nationals currently in the country to remain alert and strictly follow safety instructions issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. The mission also advised citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel until the situation stabilises.

The advisory, shared on the embassy’s official website and social media platforms, said Indian nationals facing emergencies could reach the embassy through its 24-hour helpline. The mission has been actively updating its database of Indian citizens in Israel and encouraging registration, a process that has intensified in recent years.