India, Israel may roll out free trade agreement in two stages to deliver early gains

India and Israel are exploring a phased implementation of their proposed free trade agreement (FTA) to ensure quicker benefits for businesses in both countries, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

The announcement comes days after the two nations signed the terms of reference (ToR) to formally initiate FTA negotiations. The framework covers areas such as tariff reduction, easing non-tariff barriers, investment facilitation, simpler customs procedures, greater cooperation on innovation and technology transfer, and enabling smoother trade in services.

Speaking in Israel, where he is leading a 60-member business delegation, Goyal said both sides are inclined to finalise an initial tranche swiftly. “We are considering doing this in two phases. A decision will be taken when talks begin. Both ministers want the first stage concluded early so that the trade community benefits sooner,” he said.

Goyal and Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat have agreed to prioritise “low-hanging fruit” and avoid contentious issues in the initial phase of negotiations. The discussions are also expected to explore deeper collaboration in research and development, innovation-led investments, and joint projects that combine Israeli expertise with India’s manufacturing scale.