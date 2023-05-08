Indian-American charged with wiring money to IS women: Report

A 33-year-old Indian-American from Virginia is charged with providing financial support to Islamic State women overseas, hoping to smuggle them out of a refugee camp in Syria, a media report said.

Mohammed Azharuddin Chhipa, began using social media to fundraise for “sisters” in the al-Hol camp in Syria beginning in 2019, claiming the money was for “shelter", the Washington Post reported, citing a last week FBI filing.



The al-Hol refugee camp “is assessed to be a stronghold of ISIS ideology”, the FBI said, stating in the filing that many women in this camp were married to Islamic State fighters who were killed or captured on the battlefield.