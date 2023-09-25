Indian-American democrat leader racially targeted in US

A 29-year-old Indian-American policy expert, who is running for Fort Bend County Commissioner in the US state of Texas, has said that he has received racist and hate-filled messages on social media.

Democrat Taral Patel in a press release earlier this week shared a photo of some of the messages he received online.

Social media users wrote that he is a foreigner and is trying to take away people’s freedom and guns. They questioned if he was “even” born in America. Other people said they support Andy Meyers, the current commissioner, because he is Christian while Patel and his followers worship animals.

“As your Democratic candidate for County Commissioner, I am always open to criticism of my policy positions and stances on issues. However, when my Republican opponent's supporters decide to hurl racist, anti-immigrant, Hinduphobic, or otherwise disgusting insults at my family, faith community, colleagues, and me - that crosses a line," Patel said.