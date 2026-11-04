Indian-American Democrat Pia Dandiya wins US House race in Florida

Congratulating her, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Dandiya had focused on issues affecting South Florida, including the affordability crisis and the American Dream.

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal also welcomed the result, describing Dandiya as the third South Asian American woman set to serve in the US House of Representatives.

Elsewhere, Indian-American Democrat Suhas Subramanyam was projected to win re-election from Virginia's 10th Congressional District. NBC News figures showed him leading Republican challenger Dave Beckwith with 61.4 per cent of the vote against 36.5 per cent, with approximately 88.7 per cent of the expected vote counted.

Subramanyam, who entered Congress in 2025, will serve another two-year term. He became Virginia's first Indian-American member of Congress following his election in 2024.

In Maryland, Indian-American lieutenant governor Aruna Miller also secured another term after NBC News projected the re-election of Democratic governor Wes Moore. Miller contested alongside Moore on the Democratic ticket, defeating the Republican ticket led by former state delegate Dan Cox and lieutenant governor candidate Rob Krop.

The victories added to the early successes of Indian-American Democrats in the midterm elections, although several other contests involving candidates of Indian origin remained undecided.

In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton maintained a lead over Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the gubernatorial contest. According to NBC News, Acton had secured 54.3 per cent of the vote against Ramaswamy's 42.8 per cent, with around 46 per cent of the expected vote counted.

The network said the race was too early to call, noting that Ramaswamy would need a significantly larger share of the remaining votes to overtake Acton.

Ramaswamy, a biotechnology entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, has received endorsements from US President Donald Trump and outgoing governor Mike DeWine. He is seeking to succeed DeWine, who cannot contest another term due to term limits.

Acton, a physician and former Ohio health director, is the Democratic candidate in the closely watched contest.

In North Carolina's 4th Congressional District, Republican Mahesh "Max" Ganorkar lost to Democratic incumbent Valerie Foushee, according to NBC News projections. Foushee held a substantial lead with approximately 78 per cent of the expected vote counted.

In Massachusetts, Democratic senator Ed Markey was projected to win re-election, defeating independent Indian-American candidate Shiva Ayyadurai and Republican challenger John Deaton.

Meanwhile, Indian-American Democrat Jyot Singh was leading Republican Yassin Moghazy in Georgia's state House District 97, according to unofficial Gwinnett County results. The contest had not been called.

In Texas, Democrat Pooja Sethi was contesting the open House District 47 seat against Republican Jennifer Mushtaler, while Republican Saritha Komatireddy was challenging Democratic Attorney General Letitia James in New York.