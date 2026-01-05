Indian American Pulkit Desai sworn in as New Jersey City mayor
Our main priority is to make sure Parsippany is developed in a smart way, says the mayor
In a historic moment for Parsippany, New Jersey, Pulkit Desai, a US Marine veteran and seasoned technology professional, was sworn in as the township’s first Indian American mayor on Saturday, claiming victory in a razor-thin contest that captivated the community.
The Democratic triumph, cemented by provisional and vote-by-mail ballots, overturned an early lead held by Republican incumbent James Barberio, giving Desai and his party control of the township council.
Desai, whose journey to public office spans military service and decades in the tech sector, spoke of a vision for Parsippany that blends growth with prudence. “Our main priority is to make sure Parsippany is developed in a smart way,” he said. “The overcrowding that has happened, we want to stop that, but we want to do smart development for commercial. We want to bring businesses in.” Schools, public services, infrastructure, and public safety, he emphasized, would remain cornerstones of his administration.
Transparency and accountability, he pledged, would guide every decision. “The most important thing is transparency and accountability,” Desai said. “I want to be honest with the people of Parsippany with everything that I do… no backroom deals, nothing hidden.”
Acknowledging the township’s significant Indian American population, Desai expressed pride in the historic milestone while affirming his commitment to equality for all residents. The simultaneous election of council member Diya Patel, also of Indian descent, he described as “a pretty good monumental achievement,” reflecting the community’s evolving demographics.
Tracing his path from a young immigrant to local leadership, Desai recounted his six years of service in the US Marine Corps, including deployment during Desert Storm, followed by a three-decade career in technology spanning mainframes to cybersecurity. His first foray into civic activism emerged over a battle for voting rights while leading a local lake association, where he opposed what he called an unfair “poll tax” on voters — a fight that ignited his commitment to public service.
Parsippany, Morris County’s largest township, has undergone profound demographic shifts in recent years, with Asian Americans now forming the largest ethnic group. Desai’s election, along with Patel’s, marks a historic moment for the community — one that blends representation, civic duty, and a forward-looking vision for a township poised at the crossroads of growth and inclusivity.
With IANS inputs
