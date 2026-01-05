Indian American Pulkit Desai sworn in as New Jersey City mayor

In a historic moment for Parsippany, New Jersey, Pulkit Desai, a US Marine veteran and seasoned technology professional, was sworn in as the township’s first Indian American mayor on Saturday, claiming victory in a razor-thin contest that captivated the community.

The Democratic triumph, cemented by provisional and vote-by-mail ballots, overturned an early lead held by Republican incumbent James Barberio, giving Desai and his party control of the township council.

Desai, whose journey to public office spans military service and decades in the tech sector, spoke of a vision for Parsippany that blends growth with prudence. “Our main priority is to make sure Parsippany is developed in a smart way,” he said. “The overcrowding that has happened, we want to stop that, but we want to do smart development for commercial. We want to bring businesses in.” Schools, public services, infrastructure, and public safety, he emphasized, would remain cornerstones of his administration.

Transparency and accountability, he pledged, would guide every decision. “The most important thing is transparency and accountability,” Desai said. “I want to be honest with the people of Parsippany with everything that I do… no backroom deals, nothing hidden.”