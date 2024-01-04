Indian-American real estate developer charged with $93 million investment fraud scheme

US authorities have charged Rishi Kapoor, an Indian-origin real estate developer in the state of Florida, with perpetuating a $93 million investment fraud scheme.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday announced that it had obtained an asset freeze and other emergency relief concerning an alleged investment fraud perpetrated by the Miami-based developer. In addition, Location Ventures LLC, Urbin LLC, and 20 other related entities were also charged in connection with the fraud scheme.

According to the SEC’s complaint, from approximately January 2018 until at least March 2023, Kapoor and a few of the defendant entities solicited investors by making several material misrepresentations and omissions regarding Kapoor, Location Ventures, Urbin, and their real estate developments.

The false statements alleg,edly included misrepresenting Kapoor’s compensation; his cash contribution to the capitalisation of Location Ventures, the corporate governance of Location Ventures and Urbin, the use of investor funds, and Kapoor’s background.

The SEC’s investigation uncovered that Kapoor allegedly misappropriated at least $4.3 million worth of investor funds and improperly commingled approximately $60 million of investor capital between Location Ventures, Urbin, and some of the other charged entities.