Indian-American senator calls for AAPI-inclusive school curriculum to tackle hate crime in Pennsylvania

Indian-American Pennsylvania state senator Nikil Saval has introduced a bill to incorporate courses featuring Asian American Pacific Islander history and heritage in K–12 schools.

Saval introduced Senate Bill 839 along with Senator Maria Collett last week to expand education and confront the rise in bias crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The legislation would require the department of education to create an integrated curriculum that includes AAPI persons, their history and contributions to American society and to provide AAPI-related materials to schools in the US state of Pennsylvania.

“Every student in our commonwealth deserves the opportunity to see their heritage honoured as part of the broad fabric of the American experience,” said Senator Saval.

“When we are granted occasion to learn about each other’s lives, families and histories, we begin to see how much we share and how deep our stake is in a world that supports all of us. It is only then that we can stand together, in solidarity, and work to build that world.”