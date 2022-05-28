NYC to add Asian American history to public school curriculum

Officials of New York City have announced that public schools would teach Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) heritage starting from this fall, with a focus on reducing injustice against the minority group.



The city will have a pilot curriculum for all grade levels at first and introduce it to the whole school system by the fall of 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.



"It's my pleasure to announce our new Hidden Voices: Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the US, a curriculum that honours all that our AAPI students and families contribute daily to our school communities and city. We want each child to be heard and seen for who they are," David C. Banks, Chancellor of NYC Department of Education, said.



This new curriculum will cover stories from numerous AAPI figures and a multitude of communities who have left their mark on this country, said Banks.