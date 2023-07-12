Indian-American takes oath as Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues

Indian-American Geeta Rao Gupta has been sworn-in as the Ambassador-at-Large for the Office of Global Women's Issues in the US State Department, becoming the first woman of colour to hold the position.

Gupta, who was administered the oath of office by Vice-President Kamala Harris on Monday, was confirmed by 51 to 47 votes in the Senate for the position in May.



While announcing her appointment in May, the State Department had said it "looks forward to her efforts to promote women and girls' rights through US foreign policy".