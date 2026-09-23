Indian Americans raise immigration concerns in meeting with US lawmaker

The participants also called for Indian Americans across religions, generations and political viewpoints to have a stronger voice in public affairs. They urged community organisations to maintain direct contact with elected representatives from both major parties at federal, state and local levels.

McGovern, a Democrat, represents Massachusetts’ second congressional district in the US House of Representatives.

The discussion revisited the role of Indian American civic engagement in building bipartisan support for the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement. Ramesh Vishwanath Kapur, founder and president of the US India Security Council, said the campaign showed what cooperation across party lines could achieve for relations between the two countries.

Worcester city councillor-at-large Satya Mitra encouraged Indian Americans to participate actively in civic life and speak about the issues affecting them. He and fellow participant Sahdev Passey also praised McGovern’s accessibility to constituents, according to the statement.

Participants identified technology, trade, energy, healthcare, education, defence and innovation as areas where the community could contribute to closer India-US cooperation. They called for greater collaboration among organisations, business leaders, students and younger generations to build a lasting civic presence that could engage policymakers beyond election periods.

With IANS inputs