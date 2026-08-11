US to make immigration applications online-only

The United States is moving to usher in a sweeping digital shift in its immigration system, with online applications for a wide range of benefits — including green cards, citizenship and asylum — set to become mandatory, as authorities seek to streamline processing, curb costs and move away from mountains of paper.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), in a new rule published in the Federal Register on Monday, said applicants will be required to use electronic filing for any form that has been available for online submission for at least 180 days.

The rule will also create a mechanism allowing USCIS to designate forms as online-only, provided the agency gives applicants at least 60 days’ advance notice.

The sweeping change could touch a broad spectrum of immigration services, including green card applications and renewals, family-based petitions, citizenship requests, asylum claims, employment authorisation applications and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) filings.

Under the new system, applicants will generally submit documents through a USCIS online account, either by completing the relevant form digitally or by uploading a PDF of the completed form along with supporting evidence.

USCIS said the move is part of its wider effort to accelerate the transition from paper-heavy processing and reduce its dependence on the Treasury Department’s lockbox service, which receives and processes applications sent by mail.