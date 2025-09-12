Indian bus ambushed near Kathmandu as Nepal’s unrest deepens; several injured

Speaking to reporters in Sonauli, driver Ramu Nishad recounted the ordeal: “We were returning after darshan at the Pashupatinath Temple when suddenly a mob surrounded our bus and began pelting stones without reason. There were women and elderly people onboard, but the protesters did not care.”

The alleged attack comes amid a deepening political crisis in Nepal, where Gen Z protesters — the youth-led group at the forefront of anti-government demonstrations — have demanded the dissolution of Parliament and amendments to the Constitution to reflect the people’s will.

The unrest, which has so far claimed 34 lives, has prompted urgent discussions between protest leaders, President Ramchandra Paudel, and army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel at the army headquarters as efforts continue to defuse the crisis.

Meanwhile, Nepal has introduced temporary measures to help foreign nationals stranded amid the Kathmandu Valley curfew.

Immigration officials said travellers with visas valid until 8 September can now regularise them and obtain exit permits without extra fees at immigration offices or departure points.

Provisions have also been made to transfer visas to emergency passports or new travel documents issued by embassies. A prohibitory order is in place from 11 am to 5 pm, while a curfew will run from 7 pm on Friday to 6 am on Saturday.

