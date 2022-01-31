Indian descent man sentenced for sexually abusing boy on plane

According to prosecutors, Chopra had used a blanket to cover his lap and and the right leg of the teen and "began inappropriately touching the victim" while on the flight from Boston to Minneapolis.



"Chopra ignored the victim's multiple requests to stop and continued to inappropriately touch the victim," prosecutors said.



The legal media outlet, Law & Crime, citing court papers reported that the victim was a boy who had asked Chopra to stop the abuse and when it continued took pictures of the assault, which were produced in court as evidence.