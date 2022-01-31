Younger sister of woman paraded naked too harassed by her assailants: Police

Days after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded naked on streets in an east Delhi colony by her neighbours, it transpired on Sunday that her younger sister too had been assaulted by her assailants.

Acting on the complaint of the 18-year-old younger sister of the victim of the shocking incident at Kasturba Nagar, police have lodged another case against her assailants, including eight women, one man and three juveniles, who have already been apprehended, police said on Sunday.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram said the police have already arrested nine people, eight women and one man, and detained three minor boys for their alleged roles in the crime against the elder sister.

The victim's younger sister came forward with her complaint after the police arrested them, he said adding she alleged that she too was harassed, molested and thrashed by the assailants of her sister days before the incident involving her elder sister.