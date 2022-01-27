Woman assaulted & paraded in Delhi street; 4 arrested

"All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim. We are taking the matter seriously. A team of elite officials have been formed to look into it, we will arrest all the accused soon," said the DCP.



A source privy to the investigation told IANS that the victim woman has been living in Shahdara area for the past few years. The woman is married and has a child. A man who used to live in her neighborhood was in a one-sided affair with her. She had spurned his advances many times. A few days ago, the man had allegedly committed suicide.



His family believed that he committed suicide because of the woman. The family members of the man were angry after the incident and the women of the family were the ones who first attacked the victim.



Police are in the process of verifying the facts and allegations.



The woman is undergoing treatment in a hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable. Her statement has been recorded by the investigation official of the case.