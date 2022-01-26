Delhi's minimum temp dips to 5.8 deg C on R-Day, cold day conditions likely

Another 'cold day' is on the cards in the national capital on Republic Day on Wednesday, but it will not be as chilly as the day before, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The night temperature dipped to 5.8 degrees Celsius in the city as cold northwesterly winds sweep the northern plains.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 14 degrees Celsius.

Visibility levels will oscillate between 1,000 and 1,500 meters, it said.

Delhi had seen the coldest January day in nine years on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature plunging 10 degrees below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Before this, January 3, 2013 had recorded a maximum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.