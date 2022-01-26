Delhi under heavy security cover

Recently, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said that for the past two months, the police have been taking intensified anti-terror measures in the national capital.



"Delhi has always remained a target for anti-social elements. This year too we are on alert. For the past two months, we are taking intensified anti-terror measures in Delhi in coordination with other security agencies," Asthana had averred.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav, while speaking to IANS, informed that adequate arrangements have been made in and around the Rajpath on the Republic day.